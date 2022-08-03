Remember the good-ole days of freezing your derriere as you served as the “hold down” for grandma’s hand cranked ice cream freezer? And do you claim to make the best homemade ice cream?
The Elks Lodge 1749 Sweetheart is giving you a chance to prove that claim and experience that feeling again on Saturday, August 13 at the Sweetheart’s Homemade Ice Cream Crank Off. Held at the Lodge grounds, 3030 N. Mechanic, the event invites ice cream connoisseurs to compete with their best cold and creamy concoctions to take home bragging rights as the best homemade ice cream in Wharton County.
Sign-in is at 8:30 am, with tasting beginning at 11 a.m. Teams must use hand crank freezers only – no electricity. However, they are allowed to modify their crank anyway they want to help power it - including pedal power, motor power or kid power (child or goat) or whatever creative way they can create.
Competitors provide their own ingredients and pop-up tents and are encouraged to decorate their space to compete for the Most Colorful Site and a Youth Division, 16 and under, gives the kids a chance show off their skills as well.
Crank-Off team entry fee of $75 each and includes space, ice and rock salt, which are provided by the Lodge. Each ice cream flavor entry is an additional $20.
Spectator admission is $5 per person and includes a wrist band, bowl, spoon, token and the opportunity to eat all the ice cream they can hold. The most tokens received names the winners.
Team registration forms and rules are available on Facebook/ElksLodge1749, at the Elks Lodge, Chamber of Commerce or R & R Printing. Early bird deadline for team entry is August 3. However, teams can still register the day of the event.
Proceeds to benefit the Sweetheart’s Texas Elk’s Camp for special needs children.
Texas Elks Camp supports nearly 350 special needs and foster care children every summer. Any child with a special need, between the ages of 7 and 15, who is a resident of the State of Texas is eligible for admission to Texas Elks Camp. Children who meet criteria are able to attend at no cost.
Inquiries or additional information about Texas Elk’s Camp may be obtained by visiting www.texaselkscamp.com or calling Texas Elks Children’s Services at (800) 880-7561. An Application may be downloaded at www.texaselkscamp.com.
