Ice Cream Crank-Off Competition

Remember the good-ole days of freezing your derriere as you served as the “hold down” for grandma’s hand cranked ice cream freezer? And do you claim to make the best homemade ice cream?

The Elks Lodge 1749 Sweetheart is giving you a chance to prove that claim and experience that feeling again on Saturday, August 13 at the Sweetheart’s Homemade Ice Cream Crank Off. Held at the Lodge grounds, 3030 N. Mechanic, the event invites ice cream connoisseurs to compete with their best cold and creamy concoctions to take home bragging rights as the best homemade ice cream in Wharton County.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.