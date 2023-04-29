More than 500 El Campo Little Leaguers will be pleased to know the Lions Club fired up barbecue pits and kettles of beans at the Civic Center Wednesday for a hamburger plate fundraiser.

Lions Club president Isaias Machuca worked with Little League board member Chad Hensley, as they and other Lions Club members put 150 burgers at a time on two pits to cook 3,000 hamburgers.

