More than 500 El Campo Little Leaguers will be pleased to know the Lions Club fired up barbecue pits and kettles of beans at the Civic Center Wednesday for a hamburger plate fundraiser.
Lions Club president Isaias Machuca worked with Little League board member Chad Hensley, as they and other Lions Club members put 150 burgers at a time on two pits to cook 3,000 hamburgers.
“I’ve been with the Lions for six years now and we do this for the kids,” Machuca said, adding “this is our biggest fundraiser of the year.”
“We have 594 little leaguers signed up this year and this will help them a lot,” Hensley said.
Club members Doug Ondrias, Blake Strandel and Mo Manrriquez began the final flip of finished burgers as Jeff Socha begin laying out another 150.
“We start cooking around one in the afternoon and around 4 p.m. the cars start lining up,” Hensley said.
In the kitchen, more than 20 volunteers packed take-out containers with burgers, beans and all the fixins before they were stacked up in bags and brought out to the tables for delivery.
At the appointed hour, cars and trucks lined up around the Civic Center as Raelyn Leopold and J.J. Croix brought plates out to them. Some folks picked up a plate, some picked up multiple orders for family and friends.
It isn’t surprising to see families picking up four, eight, even 12 plates at a time, but even veteran volunteers paused a moment when they learned a truck was picking up 42 plates.
In that truck, Tony Cisneros, a universal banker with First State Bank of Louise, grinned when asked why he had an order such a large order.
“I’m picking up plates for everyone at the office,” Cisneros said.
The line of vehicles continued until all burger plates were served.
“We do this for the kids, and it’s so worth it,” Machuca said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.