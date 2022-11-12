A Bit Here and A Bit There

Zander Maruffo, fifth grade, and Juliana Torres, fourth grade, (l-r) receive some help making a Christmas wreath from their Life Skills substitute teacher, Brandi Ratcliff, Friday.

As the holidays draw closer, spirits are bright in the El Campo Life Skills classes as students from Myatt Elementary to El Campo High School get their projects ready for their traditional annual Holiday Bazaar.

“The bazaar started almost 40 years ago when all the Special Ed students were housed on their own campus, Meadow Lane, and it had grown from there. Over 15 years ago, the event outgrew the Meadow Lane conference rooms, so we moved over to Christ Lutheran Church where it has been held ever since,” El Campo High School Lifeskills teacher Angela Wenglar said.

