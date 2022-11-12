As the holidays draw closer, spirits are bright in the El Campo Life Skills classes as students from Myatt Elementary to El Campo High School get their projects ready for their traditional annual Holiday Bazaar.
“The bazaar started almost 40 years ago when all the Special Ed students were housed on their own campus, Meadow Lane, and it had grown from there. Over 15 years ago, the event outgrew the Meadow Lane conference rooms, so we moved over to Christ Lutheran Church where it has been held ever since,” El Campo High School Lifeskills teacher Angela Wenglar said.
Eight classes of Lifeskills students have been hard at work making projects that will go on sale at Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Ave I, at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 and 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 18.
“They’ve been making wreaths, porch-boards, signs and ornaments for the sale. Everyone’s favorite thing so far has definitely been the ornaments filled with glitter and glue, they’re fun to play with and make and are always a big hit,” Lifeskills teacher Melissa Kutach said.
Projects sold at the bazaar helps raise money for the Lifeskills program and allow them to participate in extracurricular activities.
“Money is used for student activities throughout the year. It allows us to get the kids out into the community to practice skills that they learn in the classroom,” Wenglar said.
Filling out some of your Christmas list and helping a good cause has never been an easier decision but, there’s one last treat for attendees.
“Family members and friends of different classes pitch in to help make items, but one special person that makes items for us every year is Larna DuBroc. She was the life skills teacher at Hutchins (Elementary) for many years and integral to the success of the bazaar. Each year she makes her famous Texas Trash,” Wenglar added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.