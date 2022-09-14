One of the many blessings of South Texas is the abundance of pecans and the Bluebonnet Extension Education Club of Louise offers pecans and much more for their annual fund raising campaign.
Originally a project of the Taiton Extension Education group, the Bluebonnet club raises funds for scholarships, Wharton County 4-H programs such as the food show, food challenge and fashion show, as well as other organizations the club supports.
Texas pecans are very versatile, being useful in recipes or as nutritional snacks for children and adults. The club teams up with The Durham Pecan Company for the fund raiser, offering pecan and other nut-related treats such as walnuts, peanuts, pistachios, almonds, Brazil nuts and cashews. The group also offers mixes of nuts, fruits, candied nuts and trail mixes.
Pecans are almost a necessity around the holidays and can be ordered through the club in one, three and five-pound containers in halves or pieces for $13-$65.
Pecan samplers offer one or two pounds of pecans covered in milk chocolate, creamy white chocolate, cinnamon or praline frosted for $15-$30.
Other varieties of nuts available are red-skin peanuts, cocktail peanuts, hot and spicy peanuts, chocolate peanuts, honey roasted peanuts, roasted/salted cashews, English walnut halves and pieces, salted pistachios and raw, whole almonds. Prices for assorted nuts range from $4.50-$10.50.
A real treat is the “Big Tex” gift basket – a Texas shaped basket filled with 11 oz. pecan topping, 12 oz. milk chocolate covered pecans, 12 oz. creamy white pecans, 12 oz. prailine frosted pecans and 1 lb. raw pecan halves, all for $70.
Other varieties of flavored pecans include Amaretto frosted, honey toasted glazed, chocolate toffee and sugar free milk chocolate covered. Prices for a 12 oz. re-sealable bags of these flavors and more range from $9.50-$12.
There is also a round wicker basket mix that includes Texas Deluxe Mix and Hunter’s Mix – a great gift idea for $50.
Durham Pecan also offeres nut and fruit mixes by the pound, priced at $5.50-$10.50 per pound, varieties of which include:
California mix – Almonds, walnuts, dried apricots, diced dates, banana chips, seedless raisins, coconut chips, cashews and sunflower seeds.
Cran-Slam mix – Dried cranberries, walnut pieces, diced pineapple, black raisins, roasted and salted almonds, sunflower and pumpkin seeds.
Fiesta mix – Barbecue corn sticks, taco sesame sticks, roasted and salted, hot and spicy peanuts.
Hunter’s mix – Cashews, cocktail peanuts, sesame sticks, sesame seeds, natural almonds, fancy pecan halves, peanut oil and salt.
Mountain mix – Roasted and salted almonds and cashews, cocktail peanuts, raisins and M&Ms.
Texas Deluxe mix – Pecans, cashews, almonds and brazil nuts, roasted and salted.
Trash mix – Sesame sticks, coctail peanuts, pretzels, hot and spicy peanuts, in peanut oil and salt.
The deadline for orders is Oct. 7, so call Norma Korenek at 979-541-6356; Donna Shimek at 979-320-7850; Cynthia Priesmeyer at 979-578-1867 or Genevieve Hicks at 979-240-9700 to place an order.
