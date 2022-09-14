One of the many blessings of South Texas is the abundance of pecans and the Bluebonnet Extension Education Club of Louise offers pecans and much more for their annual fund raising campaign.

Originally a project of the Taiton Extension Education group, the Bluebonnet club raises funds for scholarships, Wharton County 4-H programs such as the food show, food challenge and fashion show, as well as other organizations the club supports.

