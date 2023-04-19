National Merit Scholarship (NMS) semifinalist Sidney “Sid” Scheumack has received his notice from the NMS program that he has advanced to “finalist” for the 2023 school year. Currently a senior at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, LA, Scheumack will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall pursuing an honors degree in Aerospace Engineering.
Scheumack is the son of Chris and Annie Scheumack of Baton Rouge, LA. and the grandson of Duane and Cay Scheumack of El Campo. Scheumack’s father graduated from El Campo High School in 1992 and Texas A&M in 1996.
