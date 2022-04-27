Monday, May 2
Choose Joy Presented by the El Campo Derby Dolls
7 p.m. at the Ricebird Gym. Adults $5, students $3, kids 4 and under free. Purchase at the door or at echsderbydolls.ludus.com. Kendra Scott Pop Up Shop prior to showtime. Perfect for a Mother’s Day gift. Shop or buy a raffle ticket for a Kendra Scott item. Virtual program ads available. Contact a current sophomore or junior Derby Doll for information or email jlawson@ricebirds.net.
Saturday, May 7
Louise-Hillje Chamber Spring Fling
Benefitting the Rice Mill Project, barbecue chicken plates $12 - To go or picnic style, from 5-7 p.m. 1/2 Chicken, green rice, pinto beans, sauce, bread, pickles and onions. No pre-sale tickets, all tickets sold at the door. BYOB no glass containers. South St, Louise, TX 77455. To register, contact Kendra at 979-637-1560. For details contact Shelly Fritz at 979-541-7056 or visit our Facebook page at Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce. Come grab a plate and support our small town. NOTE: Spring raffle is postponed until Fall Festival.
Leader-News Local Happenings
El Campo Leader-News will be unable to provide free listings for for-profit events including cookoffs, fundraisers and plate sales even if they are hosted by a non-profit. For-profit listings will be posted under the newly-created “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com. Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost. No charge events, relief drives and the like will continue to be published in the Bulletin Board. Submit items with contact information to 203 E. Jackson, via email at bulletinboard@leader-news.com or by mail. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be taken.
