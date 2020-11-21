Through the generosity of others, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church’s After School Activities Program will be able to distribute food and clothing to those in need. According to ASAP Director Niesha Brown, there is a need in El Campo.
“As I started to be around more kids within the community right here by Pilgrim Rest, I saw there was a need for clothing,” she said. “So, I asked, and as usual the community responded.”
Clothing and food will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23 at the church located on Palacios St.
This is the first time ASAP has hosted this type of event, even though the church has other outreach programs.
“Our food pantry (Labor of Love) serves over 200 families,” Brown said. “If there aren’t families within ASAP who need these clothes, there may be some there who do. Matthew 25:36 is a scripture we use for our Labor of Love, but it still applies ... ‘I was naked and you clothed Me; I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me.’”
The collection includes new and gently used clothing and shoes for kids and adults.
In addition to the distribution of clothing and food, there will be a drawing for prizes and free haircuts for children, but they need to reserve a spot by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245.
“Girls have a chance to win gift certificates for a beauty salon visit,” Brown added.
Everyone is asked to practice social distancing.
“Having the opportunity to hand out clothing to those in need is truly a blessing,” Brown said. “Especially during this season.”
