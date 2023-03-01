Eleanor Joyce Dorris

Eleanor Joyce Dorris

Eleanor Joyce Dorris turned one year old on Feb. 28 and a celebration of her birthday was held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Vanessa’s Barn in El Campo.

Chase and Meagan Dorris hosted a party with a “Groovy One” theme with balloons, flower arches in mauve, ivory and tan colors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.