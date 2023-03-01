Eleanor Joyce Dorris turned one year old on Feb. 28 and a celebration of her birthday was held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Vanessa’s Barn in El Campo.
Chase and Meagan Dorris hosted a party with a “Groovy One” theme with balloons, flower arches in mauve, ivory and tan colors.
Guests shared hamburgers, chips, dips, vegetable and relish trays, drinks and candy bowls. Groovy one cupcakes were served for dessert.
Guests included Darlene Kahanek, maternal grandparent; Carol Hrncir, paternal grandparent; Steve and Kristina Dorris of Spring, paternal grandparents; Cody Kahanek, godparent and Stephanie Rachunek and Jenna York, godparent and husband Red. Approximately 60 guests attended, including aunts, uncles, cousins, friends from El Campo, Wharton, Rosenberg, Manville, Spring and Austin.
Eleanor received presents that include a personalized rocking chair, clothes, money, earings, books and toys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.