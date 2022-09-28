The Louise High School homecoming game is Friday, Sept. 30, and the nominees for homecoming royalty are in. Those running for homecoming king are (back row, l-r) Andrew Huerta, Damian Gundelach, Ethan Wendel and Zachary Gonzalez.
The nominees for queen are (front row, l-r) Nattalee Yackel, Maizee Strelec, Kayleigh Kocurek and Kate Garrett.
Juniors running for Prince and Princess (not pictured) Trey Drozd, Tayveon Kimble, Pete Galvan, Taylor Davenport, Madison Grant, Madilyn Kana, Monica Montes and Natalie Sanchez.
Sophomores running for Duke and Duchess are (not pictured): Artemio Alvarez, Kaiden Shoelman, Lake Wadsworth Kianna Cortez, Rhiley Drozd and Hannah Ochoa.
Freshman running for Lord and Lady are (not pictured) Conner Gonazalez, Weston Howard, Evan Jacinto, Kennedy Long, Jolie Ortiz and Roxanne Rodriguez.
