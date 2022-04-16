This Wednesday, El Campo ISD’s Light Program presented the Gifted and Talented Showcase at the Civic Center. Students from kindergarten through grade 10 presented their projects to family, friends and the general public.
Kindergarten student Harper De La Peña explained her project ‘What is the best pet?’ with a little help from her facilitator, Lindsay Sohrt. “I think a rabbit is the best pet because they live a long time,” De La Peña said. “They jump really high too,” she added. Kindergarten students, including De La Peña, did research on what the best pet would be, listing the pros and cons of various pet choices, and learning new facts about the different animals.
Cato Saucedo, another kindergarten student, named his project ‘My Perfect Pet’ and chose a the pig for his pet pick. “Pigs are smart, and cute,” he said, showing a laptop presentation of the research he did along with a book he created about the project.
Fourth grader Jade Thibeaux was very proud of her project, which included a game called ‘The Apps.’ The game used cards and miniature figures as pieces where players moved around the board landing on spaces named Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat, to name a few. Thibeaux created the game board and cover for the game box, as well as the questions on cards for the game. She wants to work in interior design when she chooses a career.
“I will use math in designing the interiors,” she said, adding “I have to know the space and perimeter so people will be happy and comfortable.”
Other students created projects showcasing the research they did in areas like building a business or designing a garden. They showed their research and their results with original art, laptop slide-show presentations, and sometimes game pieces and scratch-built dioramas.
Kristy Medina, a seventh-grader, presented ‘Quinceaneras’ for her project in the ‘Rites of Passage’ category. Her presentation discussed the historical and cultural significance of the quinceanera for Hispanic families. “It’s always been a big part of my family, we love to celebrate,” Medina said.
The civic center was filled with students and facilitators preparing for the doors opening to the public, and once the doors opened it was standing room only. Parents and friends of the families gathered around projects and asked questions of the students, and the students seemed very proud to show their knowledge and hard work. The entire affair was well organized chaos with so many people inside, but the smiles on the youngsters faces made it all worthwhile.
