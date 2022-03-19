Neal and Sandy Johnson of Richmond proudly announce the birth of their third child, a girl born on Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:27 a.m. Julia Rose was born at Houston Methodist Sugar Land and weighed 4 lbs., 4 oz. Welcoming Julia into the family are brothers Lane, 6; Keeghan, 20; and a sister Avery, 9.
Her maternal grandparents are Tommy and Debbie Hrncir of El Campo. Maternal grandparents are Debbie Johnson and the late John Johnson of Cypress, Texas.
