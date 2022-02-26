WCYF Horse Progress Show Results

The Wharton County Youth Fair hosted a Horse Progress Show Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Wharton County Fairgrounds.
The progress show gives the exhibitors a chance to practice their skill at showing their horse. They walk away knowing what they need to work on before actual show day.
Senior Division Showmanship winners were: first place – Malorie Ellis, El Campo Country Kids 4-H and second place – Jillian Laitkep, Boling Country 4-H.
Intermediate Division Showmanship winners were: first place – Raley Wied, Taiton Jones Creek 4-H; second place – Luke Anderson, East Bernard Jr. FFA and third place – Addisyn Sanders, Wharton County Livestock 4-H.
Junior Division Showmanship winners were: first place – Morgan Ellis, El Campo Country Kids 4-H; second place – Avery Zuniga, El Campo Jr. FFA and third place – Slate West, Boling Jr. FFA.
The Wharton County Youth Fair will run April 22-30. The horse show will be held Monday, April 25 starting at 9 a.m. Visit www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org for a complete schedule.
