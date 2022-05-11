The Boling Community Center hosted the Boy Scouts of America, Sam Houston Area Council, 2022 Coastal Plains District Pinewood Derby on Saturday, April 30, with big winners from El Campo taking home trophies.
The district chapter held race divisions for Lions, Tigers, Wolves, Bears, Webelos and an Open Division for adults.
The pinewood derby is one of the most popular family activities in Cub Scouting, with scouts building small, wooden models with the help of their families. The cars are powered by gravity and run down a 42 foot aluminum track.
The scouts not only learn to carve and build with wood, they also learn the rules of fair play and good sportsmanship. All scouts entering must create a new car each year.
The winners this year are:
Lions (Kindergarten)
- Tyson Barker
- Parks Dluhos (El Campo)
- Benjamin Rose
Tigers (First)
- Owen Green
- Cullen Pierce
- Giovan Ramirez
Wolves (Second)
- Benjamin Westmoreland
- Tate Poncik (El Campo)
- Jaxon Juarez (El Campo)
Bears (Third)
- Konner Chovanetz
- Eli Green
- Owen Kosik
Webelos
- Joshua Munos (El Campo)
- Ismael Lopez
- Alec Nieto
Overall Grand Prix
- Konnor Chovanetz
- Joshua Munos (El Campo)
- Ismael Lopez
- Open Division (Adults)
- Kevin Chovanetz
- Kevin Dluhos (El Campo)
- Jason Munos (El Campo)
Note: In the Grand Prix, there was a .0015 second difference between 1st and 2nd place.
