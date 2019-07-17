Myles Svatek of Boy Scout Troop 368 was honored with an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony recently at First United Methodist Church, El Campo.
The call to order followed with the Pledge of Allegiance, South Oath and Law and invocation before the welcome was given. Special guests were introduced and the responsibilities of the Eagle award were given. William “Bill” Sanders Sr., representative of the Texas Society Sons of the American Revolution Cradle of Texas Chapter No. 33, also presented Svatek with a certificate and gave a short presentation.
The Eagle charge and Eagle’s response were given before the benediction that concluded the ceremony.
Svatek joined Scouting as a Tiger Cub and followed the ranks up to earning his Arrow of Light then joining Boy Scout Troop No. 368 with Allen Collins as Troopmaster. He earned the rank of Scout in May 2014, then Tenderfoot in November 2015, Second Class in September 2016, First Class in June 2017, Star in November 2017 and Life Scout in June 2018.
His Eagle Scout project was a picnic table and three benches for the Boys & Girls Club of El Campo. Svatek wanted to give back to the club where he had many positive experiences throughout the years. He became a member of the club playing soccer and basketball as well as attending the summer programs and the afterschool program. He then became a volunteer with the summer program last summer. Family members assisted in building the picnic table and benches.
Svatek, a 16-year-old junior at St. Joseph High School in Victoria, is the son of Kris and Tria Svatek of El Campo.
