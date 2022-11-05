Retired Teachers On The Move

President of the Texas Retired Teachers Association-Wharton County, Renee Cavazos (left) stands with Dixie Waldrop and members of the association as she leads members in low-impact exercises to keep moving during the November 2nd. meeting.

Texas Retired Teachers Association-Wharton County met at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the First United Methodist Fellowship Hall in East Bernard. President Renee Cavazos of Boling presided at the meeting. She led pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.

Cavazos played her guitar and led the group in singing “God Bless America” in honor of veterans and in thanksgiving for their sacrifices and service.

