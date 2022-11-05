Texas Retired Teachers Association-Wharton County met at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the First United Methodist Fellowship Hall in East Bernard. President Renee Cavazos of Boling presided at the meeting. She led pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.
Cavazos played her guitar and led the group in singing “God Bless America” in honor of veterans and in thanksgiving for their sacrifices and service.
In her President’s Report, Cavazos presented these items:
1.) At the District III meeting, TRTA presented the Wharton County unit a $125 gift.
2.) April 12 is TRTA Day at the Capitol in Austin. Wear red clothing.
3.) TRTA headquarters in Austin is relocating to a larger facility in Austin.
4.) TRS-Care deductible will be reduced to $400, instead of the existing $500 deductible. Re-enrollment opportunity in TRS-Care insurance ends Dec. 31, 2023.
5.) Tim Lee, executive director of TRTA, encourages all to vote. Voter guides were shared. Read The Voice.
Dixie Waldrop presented nutrition facts on bananas, green apples, and pinto beans. She led the membership in low-impact exercises to keep moving. She emphasized, “Stay healthy and make each day a ‘Labor of Love’.”
Joy Ropollo encouraged members to turn in volunteer hours at each meeting. Information is shared with the Legislature to show that retired teachers are active participants in the community.
Cynthia Mullino gave the Secretary’s report and Donald Lorfing gave the treasurer’s report. Lorfing reported that Kaitlyn Sulak of East Bernard is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship awarded by the Wharton County unit. She is a student at Texas A&M Universitiy, majoring in special education.
Membership chairman Carol Labay reported that the Wharton County Unit of TRTA has 255 members and encouraged all to contact any retirees who are not members and invite them to join.
Stan Labay reported that teachers in this area that are first-year teachers to the profession received a stipend from the local unit because of generous donations from the public.
Allen Collins, second vice president, led members in cutting a five-pointed star. This was a special introduction for Frances Ziegenhals to inform the group about StarsforourTroops.org. The organization receives flags that were flown over the Capitol and then retired. The organization cuts the star in a pentagon and places a special message on the back and presents any veteran with the star in appreciation for his service.
The next meeting of TRTA-Wharton County will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in the Heritage Center in El Campo.
After door prizes were given, President Cavazos gave the blessing before the catered lunch was served. Members paid for silent auction items.
