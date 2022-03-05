The 2022 Pinewood Derby, hosted by Cub Scout Pack 196, with Girl Scout Troop 29040 attending, excited the fans and participants on Monday at the Taiton Community Center.
This year had 41 entries to the race that hurled scouts’ distinctive cars down a 42 foot aluminum track. Each race was monitored with an electronic timer and the winners were determined using average times for their 4 runs per scout.
The cars the scouts build must weigh in at 5 oz. or less, and the vehicle must fit a specific size box in order to qualify to race.
The top two scouts in each division will advance to the Coastal Plains District Derby on April 30, at the Boling Community Center.
The trophy winners in each category and place are:
Lions - Kindergarten: 1, Parks Dluhos; 2, Jase Ermis; 3, Benjamin Hernandez.
Wolves - Second Grade: 1, Tate Poncik; 2, Jaxon Juarez; 3, Tyson Mican.
Bears - Third Grade: 1, Ethan Velez; 2, Banker Kulak; 3, Parker Eide.
Webelos - Fourth Grade: 1, Jackson Wortham; 2, Conner Purnell;
Arrow of Light - Fifth Grade: 1, Joshua Munos; 2, Brayden Kudelka; 3, Kayden Edwards.
There were no entrants in the Tigers, first grade division.
Girl Scouts - All Divisions: 1, Harper Hubenak; 2, Savanah Northington; 3, Hadley Mach; 4, Hailey Rivera; 5, Haven Hunter; 6, Hayleigh Hargrove.
