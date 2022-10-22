St. Philip Catholic School announced Mary Kay Price is their 2022 Diocesan Alumni Recipient. She was recognized at the First Class Education Awards Dinner Monday evening, Oct. 17, at Hause Venue in Victoria.
Price has always been active in her faith participating in various CYO and CCD functions as she was growing up. She is a Eucharistic minister for the church. She is a member of Catholic Daughters of America No. 1374 and is a past officer. She was active in the ACTS and Teen ACTS movement within the El Campo Deanery.
Price is active in the current CCE program and youth groups over the years in the parish in varying capabilities including confirmation retreats, producing the annual Passion Play, and starting the Life Teen Program.
She has been a stead-fast positive influence to many generations of St. Philip Catholic youth. She lives by the philosophy “these children are the future church.”
The Office of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Victoria sponsors the Distinguished Alumni Awards to highlight the contributions of the esteemed alumni who have walked the halls of their schools over the past years and have enjoyed many accomplishments, while providing outstanding service and commitment to both Catholic education and the greater society.
