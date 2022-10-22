Principle, Bishop Bestow Award

Bishop Brendan Cahill (center) of the Diocese of Victoria bestowed the Distinguished Alumni Award to Mary Kay Price (right) flanked by principal of St. Philip Catholic School, Gwen Edwards.

 Contributed Photo

St. Philip Catholic School announced Mary Kay Price is their 2022 Diocesan Alumni Recipient. She was recognized at the First Class Education Awards Dinner Monday evening, Oct. 17, at Hause Venue in Victoria.

Price has always been active in her faith participating in various CYO and CCD functions as she was growing up. She is a Eucharistic minister for the church. She is a member of Catholic Daughters of America No. 1374 and is a past officer. She was active in the ACTS and Teen ACTS movement within the El Campo Deanery.

