The Western Rice Belt Conference was held on January 18, 2023. Each year students in Wharton, Colorado, Matagorda, and Jackson Counties are invited to participate in the Rice Conference Poster Contest.
The students learn about rice production and take what they have learned and display it on a poster. This year we had 121 posters turned in from Wharton, Matagorda, and Colorado Counties. These are the winners of this year’s Rice Poster Contest. The top three poster contest winners were recognized at the Rice Conference and received a certificate and a gift certificate.
