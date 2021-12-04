For Diane Smidovec and the Garwood Association of Restoration, dreams come true each year as they successfully reunite and invigorate the oft forgotten hamlet with shopping, music, games and of course a healthy dose of Christmas cheer.
Today, for the 13th year in a row, downtown Garwood will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Preparation began in September to create a fun filled day for the whole family to enjoy.
Arthur street, the main thoroughfare of Garwood, will be lined with food, craft and game vendors by noon.
At 2 p.m. opening ceremonies will commence and Garwood Citizen of the Year will be announced.
After the ceremony, get in on some healthy competition in the form of a chili cookoff, washer pitch and cornhole toss tournaments.
DJ’s Billy and Dawn Macek are supplying music and there will be a child sized train to ride, plus a silent auction all before the main event.
A parade featuring the big man himself, Santa Claus, is set for 6 p.m. open to any decorated vehicle entry. Join in the parade as a participant or as a spectator. Either way, it’s sure to be a great time in Garwood today.
