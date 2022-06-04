Diaper Set - Birth Announcement

Chad and Brooke Atkisson Radley Dorotik are proud to announce the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl named Adeline Atkisson Dorotik. Adeline was born May 23, 2022, at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, and weighed 8 lbs. 10 oz. The little girl is welcomed by siblings William, age 2; Lyndon, age 5 and Myatt, age 7.
The baby’s maternal grandparents are Gary and Susan Radley of El Campo, and paternal grandparents Anthony and Wanda Dorotik of El Campo. Her maternal great-grandparents are Rita Radley and the late Robert Radley, and the late Bernard and Adeline Schindler. Paternal great-grandparents are Georgia Dorotik and the late Jerome Dorotik, and the late Andrew and Ruby Jean Rod.
