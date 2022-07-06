Texas grocery chain H-E-B will honor America’s Independence Day by sending over 500 Operation Appreciation care packages to Texans serving our country away from home.
To celebrate those who bravely protect our freedom, they invite customers to nominate an active-duty service member to receive an H-E-B care package. Nominations are now open and will be accepted until 500 are received.
Citizens wishing to nominate their military hero for a package filled with their favorite tastes of home anywhere around the world are encouraged to visit the H-E-B Facebook page to learn how to nominate a service member. They can also add a little love by writing inspirational words in the comments section to be included on a notecard in the package.
“We are thankful for the commitment of the brave men and women who defend our nation’s freedom and are honored to share a bit of home with our service members,” said Johnny Mojica, H-E-B Public Affairs Manager.
The effort is one of more than 100 Independence Day celebrations supported each year across Texas as part of the H-E-B Operation Appreciation program.
Committed to honoring our nation’s heroes throughout the year, the operation supports, honors and provides employment opportunities to military service members, Veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has provided more than $10 million in support to dozens of military-based non-profits in Texas, as well as efforts that provide mortgage-free homes to severely wounded Veterans.
As part of the company’s military initiative, H-E-B Homes Built for Heroes program provides fully furnished, custom homes for these veterans. Since 2013 they, along with the H-E-B Tournament of Champions, have gifted 36 mortgage-free homes as part of the program with six homes in progress this year.
