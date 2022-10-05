Hospice Support Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports high-quality hospice care for terminally ill patients and their families has given $100K in grant funding to expand awareness of access to hospice services in the El Campo and surrounding areas.

Funds will support a marketing strategy to increase awareness of hospice care in the region so more patients and families will take full advantage of this compassionate end-of-life care option.

