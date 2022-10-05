Hospice Support Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports high-quality hospice care for terminally ill patients and their families has given $100K in grant funding to expand awareness of access to hospice services in the El Campo and surrounding areas.
Funds will support a marketing strategy to increase awareness of hospice care in the region so more patients and families will take full advantage of this compassionate end-of-life care option.
“We want to educate more referral sources – people that work in the patient care field, hospitals and care facilities – so they know the benefits of hospice care available to them,” Communications Specialist at Houston Hospice, Michele Cowart said.
As part of this marketing initiative, a “hometown” marketer who knows the community well will be hired to build relationships with referral sources and educate the local community about the benefits of selecting hospice care. Hospice care is a 6-month benefit covered by Medicare/Medicaid and private insurance. Coverage is provided by an interdisciplinary team that may include physician, nursing, social work, chaplain, and volunteer services. By choosing hospice care early in the course of a patient’s illness, families have more time to make the most of every day they have left with their loved ones, rather than spending that precious time in an antiseptic, often chaotic, hospital setting.
“Houston Hospice is most grateful to Hospice Support, Inc. for its commitment to this strategy for increasing the number of patients and families who receive compassionate end-of-life care,” said Rana McClelland, President & CEO, Houston Hospice. “Upon choosing hospice care, patients can spend their final days surrounded by family and friends and attend to the physical, emotional, spiritual and social aspects of the end of life for greater closure and peace of mind.”
“We have events planned in October and November to educate caregivers and families,” Hospice Support Inc., Patient Care Manager Lisa Machen said.
“November is Hospice Awareness month, when we sponsor a bereavement event and a service of rememberance in October,” Machen said. “We believe no one should go without hospice support,” she added.
Since its formation in 1995, Hospice Support, Inc. in El Campo has supported providing hospice services throughout the community. Our founders believed in finding a way to ensure our neighbors had access to hospice care, regardless of financial status. Visit hospicesupportinc.org to learn more.
