We eagerly look forward to the upcoming July 4th weekend. I feel confident there will be numerous cookouts featuring barbecue, hot dogs, burgers, potato salad and even ice-cold watermelon. The food cookout is certainly fun and the family time is priceless.
How different our lives would be if our forefathers hadn’t had the insight and the courage to speak out for the new land of America and fight for independence from England and the opportunity to make informed choices and decisions. We are blessed to be citizens of this great nation and I firmly believe that the heart and soul of what was written into the Declaration of Independence is still alive in the hearts of many Americans. Let’s find our patriotism once again and build our country back to a proud nation of Americans.
With the July 4th weekend approaching quickly, the El Campo Branch Library would like to remind everyone to stock up on their reading materials. The Library will be closed in honor of America’s Independence Day on Saturday, July 2 and Monday, July 4.
The summer reading programs are in full swing and youngsters and adults are collecting many great prizes. As an additional incentive, the Adult Summer Reading Program will have a bonus giveaway called the Early Bird Drawing. If you, as an adult, have read your 3 books and are finished with your reading log, be sure to drop it off before the Library closes on Friday, July 1. Tuesday, July 5, there will be a drawing for a $50 gift card for all the adults that have already completed their reading logs. The winner’s name will go back into the drawing for the additional prizes given away Aug. 1.
Miss Annette, Children’s Librarian, is holding a similar drawing for all the young adult readers, ages 11 – 18. Anyone who has completed 10 squares on their gameboard will be entered in a similar drawing for their age group. Their early bird prize is a $100 Visa® gift card. Be sure if your young adult has completed 10 squares or more to stop by the library to be entered in the special drawing.
Leslie Hartman from Texas Parks and Wildlife will be at the library on Thursday, June 30, for two programs, at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. She will discuss fish, sea turtles and sharks found in the local bays. Children will be able to actually touch a real shark and see a sea turtle. With two programs, there should be ample opportunity for everyone to enjoy the presentation and learn fun, local information pertinent to salt water animals and bay life.
Remember that the Library still has many fun events happening throughout the month of July.
Every week, beginning on Monday, the Extension Agent, Kashara Bell, has online presentations for children to watch and learn fun and nutritious cooking skills. Each week’s presentation is on for the entire week and evaluations for the program are available at the library.
Wednesday is Preschool Storytime at 10:15 a.m. It is geared for children ages 6 months to age 5.
Arts and crafts are given away every Friday morning through July 22, from 9:30 – 11 a.m., or until all the crafts are given away.
Miss Annette wants to remind all the youngsters that even if you haven’t signed up for the summer reading programs, it isn’t too late! Children can register until July 16 to read and earn as many prizes as they can.
With all the fun activities at the El Campo Branch Library, don’t let the heat keep you away. There are always new adventures to explore and fun to enjoy. The Library is an exciting, welcoming place to re-imagine your world and dream great dreams. Come discover new “Oceans of Possibilities” between the pages of a book and in the depths of your imagination.
