Native Plants Help Texas’ Environment

Growing flowers, fruits and vegetables that thrive in Texas’ native environment helps conserve water, reduce pesticide use and the use of chemical fertilizers. The wildflowers above were captured in pictures just outside of Glen Flora.

 Photos by Al Dubé

Gardening is a worthwhile endeavor that not only passes the time, but can be a form of exercise and relief from the daily grind. Gardens also provide ample opportunity to experiment, as individuals can produce everything from vegetables to bountiful blooms.

Recent years have witnessed a growing emphasis on eco-friendly gardening that aims to reduce reliance on chemical fertilizers and pesticides in an effort to protect the planet. One way to do so is to rely on native plants.

