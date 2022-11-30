El Campo readies for nostalgia themed parade

It’s looking like light-jacket weather for the upcoming El Campo Christmas Parade, jingling back into town Thursday.
Wharton County residents plan to line El Campo’s streets watching friends, family and - of course - Santa parade through town, braving weather forecast to be in the mid 50s.
The parade, themed “Christmas Through the Decades” this year will showcase local crafter’s creativity as they drive their homemade floats and decorated vehicles sporting in their best retro or vintage holiday decor, bringing back some traditional Christmas magic.
“We have a couple for sure ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree’ that are dressing as the 50s in poodle skirts and pink scarfs. I can’t wait to see all of the creative ideas that come out. I am sure it will be like stepping back in time,” Chamber President Rebecca Munos said.
The 35th annual parade begins on Hillje Street, making its way south on Washington Street turning right on Monseratte and passing by downtown Evans Park before turning north on Mechanic Street and traveling to past Sutherlands in the 1500 block.
Last year’s parade drew around 40 entrants traditionally ending with Santa riding a not-quite flying fire truck through the city and this year is set up to be even bigger.
“As of the deadline, we have a little over 50 entries and as of Tuesday morning they are still rolling in. Last year we had a total of about 55 entries so we are close to that, and most likely will surpass that number,” Munos said.
Preserving holiday magic is high on everyone’s list and chamber officials have one more wish on their Christmas list.
“We would like to remind everyone to please be courteous as they enjoy the parade with their families in town and pick up their trash as they leave. It is very disheartening when we have events like this and there is waste left behind,” Munos said.
There will be no grand marshal leading the parade this year, as the banquet in 2021 where the marshal is chosen was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Chamber of Commerce along with 2022 Citizen of the Year Jimmy Triska will choose the 2023’s grand marshal next year.
