Lynn and Janice Cox of El Campo join the ranks of other local couples who have received recognition as the State Knights of Columbus Family of the Year.
Representing Council 2490, the couple and members of their family were honored guests at an awards banquet held at the Hilton of the Americas Hotel in Houston on Saturday, May 1.
“The 2020 Family of the Year (recipients) are not only strong believers in their faith, but also have the hearts of servants and believe in giving back,” KC Family of Year Chairman Michael Bolcik said.
“We were honored to be named family of the year and when we heard we were named state family of the year we were both honored and humbled,” Janice said. “We do what we do for the church, because we love what the Catholic church stands for. The ceremony and weekend of events was absolutely glorious and the best part about all of it was that our entire family was able to enjoy it with us. We met some amazing people on the state level and rekindled some special friendships from the past. One of the most amazing events was when Bishop Cahill spoke about the beatification of Fr. Charles Kram and made the connection that he and I were second cousins. So much to be thankful for.”
As members of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, the Coxes have been involved in various ministries within the church. They have served on ACTS Retreats, worked with both adult and children Catechesis in the RCIA program, served as extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion for more than 30 years and have served as sacristan for Sunday evening Mass since Life Teen Mass was implemented around 1998.
They have served on several Federal Diocesan Liturgical Commission conventions and on a committee for the FDLC Marriage convention
Janice has served on St. Philip’s Music Ministry team since 1972 where she prepares and assists with Mass and holy days especially around Easter and Christmas. She has led the music team for many vacation Bible Schools, served on the Diocesan Liturgical Commission for 20 years and has been teacher of music at St. Philip Catholic School for 20 years.
As a KC member since 1986, Lynn has set up and worked behind the scenes for St. Philip’s adoration holy hour for the past 17 years. He is a member of the cemetery committee and has served on the board of the Rice Farmers Coop, Rice Belt and Rice Marketing Association.
The couple’s three sons are also members of the local KC Council.
“Their children are following in their parents’ footsteps with becoming involved in the church,” Bolcik said. “Their married sons have attended Choosing to Love Retreats and one couple is active in the Continuing to Love Group and is also a sponsor couple for those planning marriage.”
The Cox family enjoy working the land, farming rice, milo, cotton, soybeans and cattle ranching. They also love spending time together as a family. As active members of their church, especially with Janice serving as part of the music ministry, the family’s religious holidays have been scheduled around Mass since the children were very young.
Those having received the State Family of the Year Award from Council 2490 include Roy and Janice Smaistrla family, 2002; Calvin and Doris Pfeil family, 2003; John and Betty Corbett family, 2006; Phil and Jan Dornak family, 2010; Michael and Linda Bolcik family, 2013 and Deacon Jarrel and Irene Nohavitza family, 2015.
There are more than 800 councils and more than 109,000 Knights in the state of Texas.
