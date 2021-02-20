The staff at the El Campo Leader-News is once again asking for the public’s help in collecting items for senior citizens who are on limited incomes. El Campo Rotarians are also coming on board to assist with the project.
During late summer and fall of 2020, citizens donated items for El Campo’s senior residents during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, in the midst of record-breaking freezing temperatures and limited power and water, the newspaper is taking up donations again for those in need.
“Our seniors are some of our most vulnerable citizens, and we at the Leader-News feel it is our responsibility to take care of our elderly and help those who are having a hard time making ends meet, especially those with limited incomes,” Lifestyle Editor Quala Matocha said.
If you would like to help, donations must be new and unopened items. They can be dropped off at our office, 203 E. Jackson, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Items needed are as follows (please no canned chili or spicy foods):
• Dry goods
• Paper products
• Ziplock bags
• Bottled water
• Coffee
• Coffee filters
• Keurig cups
• Tea bags
• Depends (adult pull-ups)
• Wipes
• Cleaning products
• Dish soap
• Hand soap
• Socks
• Blankets
• Toothpaste
• Shampoo
• Denture care products
• Puzzle books
• Canned soups
• Canned Meats (tuna, chicken)
• Cheese or peanut butter crackers
• Jello or pudding cups
• Chips
• Sugar
• Flour
• Trash Bags
• Dog food
• Cat food
For additional information, call 979-543-3363.
