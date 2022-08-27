A treasured tradition for the Ricebirds football program is the day dads, coaches and mentors stop by to slap stickers on the helmets of this season’s players.
Star running back Rueben Owens II and his father participated in the tradition on Friday among fellow teammates and others.
“It’s (a) really bitter-sweet moment, (I’ve) been putting on his decals since youth football,” Rueben Owens Sr said. “But it was the last time, this is the last ride. (I) appreciate coach (Chad) Worrell including the (parents) to be there for that moment.”
The football season is under way and the Leader-News Football Preview magazine is available at our office at 206 E. Jackson. We’re open 8-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.