The Taiton Extension Education Club met Wednesday, March 9 at the Taiton Parish Hall. Members answered roll call by naming the town where they were born. Guests were Mary McDonald and Leon Macha.
Macha spoke on pruning plants and taught that pruning should be done while we have cool night temperatures. Pruning azaleas now, even though they have flower buds, will produce a good crop of blooms next year, he added. Macha demonstrated using pruning tools. One’s tools should be cleaned and wiped with oil after each use, he said, and flower beds need 2 inches of bark mulch to prevent weed growth. Macha answered numerous questions at the end of his program.
The 4-H report was given by Grace Glaze. Members are doing well in competition with one girl winning a $10,000 scholarship. March 21 is the deadline for scholarship entries that are to be given to grandchildren of members. Entry forms may be accessed online.
April 21 is check-in for WCYF Creative Arts entries; judging will be April 22.
Georgia Henderson displayed the queen-sized quilt to be raffled by Wharton County Extension Education Association. Raffle tickets are available from Extension Education Club members at $1 each, or 6 for $5. Other items in the raffle are Kendra Scott jewelry, a charcuterie basket and a $50 gift certificate from Praseks.
Names were drawn for door prizes. Hostesses Rose Marie Janak, Margie Swoboda, Aileen Terry and Delores Dornak served chicken salad on bagels with chips and desserts.
