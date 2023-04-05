Wharton County 4-H members and their families exhibited at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo along with more than 35,000 competitors in the 23-day event, drawing more than 2.4 million visitors.

HLSR promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. In addition, it is not only the largest livestock show, but also sets world records at the junior market show auctions.

