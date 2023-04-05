Wharton County 4-H members and their families exhibited at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo along with more than 35,000 competitors in the 23-day event, drawing more than 2.4 million visitors.
HLSR promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. In addition, it is not only the largest livestock show, but also sets world records at the junior market show auctions.
Wharton County 4-H members had great success at this year’s fair with the following results:
HLSR Ranching and Wildlife Shooting Sports Contest:
Hudson McPherson received Grand Champion honors of the Archery, Junior Recurve contest.
Grant Guttenberger, 6th Place Barebow.
Also competing, Luke Young, Hayes Tarver, Connor Couey, Keegan Cavness, Gage Adam, Dale Compton, Makay Adam, Jayden Maldonado, Lane Trichel.
Wharton County 4-H had 2 Junior Teams and 2 Senior Teams.
Spice Girls Junior Teams: Sophie Porter, Stella Nohavitza, Julia Farquhar, Paisley Hlavaty placed 1st in the Healthy Dessert Category earning them a spot in the Finals where they received Grand Champion Junior Food Challenge honors. These girls placed first to beat out 40 other teams.
Chicken Fried Chicks Junior Team: Abby Wallis, Abigail Porter, Lyla Seymour, and Kambree Charbula placed 2nd in the Healthy Dessert Category.
Also competing, All Fired Up Senior Team: Kasey Burns, Madelyn Glaze, Emily Glaze, Kayla Strack
Fun Fact Foodies: Kaylee Horn, Jolie Konarik, Roxy Gilley, and Marie Konrad
This year eight individuals participate in the largest public speaking contest with four participants making it to the finals on Sunday, March 12. Members participating:
Myla Mahalitc, Reserve Grand Champion Senior Division.
Lylee Locke, 7th Place Overall Junior Division.
Lyndsey Lock, 19th Place Overall Junior Division.
Kolby Joe Kocian –8th Place Overall Junior Division.
Also competing, Lauryn Locke, Reese Coldeway, Treylyn Hancock.
Junior Dairy Judging Team Members:
Ella Eilts Placed 18th overall in the Junior Division.
Also competing, Kinley Peikert and Landen Peikert
Anagyle Shumbera and Eliska Shumbera. Eliska Shumbera participated in the Ag Science Fair Poster Contest. Eliska also participated in the Calf Scramble.
Jr. Heifer Show Participants:
Grey Brahman Exhibitors, Kayla Strack 6th Place, Kimber Strack 9th Place, Cinco Strack 6th Place, Kolby Joe Kocian 10th Place.
Red Brangus Exhibitor, Banker Kulak 1st Place and Reserve Calf Champion.
Junior Livestock Judging Team:
Gage Seymour, Lyla Seymour, and Kolby Joe Kocian closed out our participation at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
