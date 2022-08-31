Hunting and fishing are always in season in Texas and, despite the hot, dry weather across the state, hunters and fishermen will test their skills this fall as red snapper season closes and dove season begins.
Dove Season Opens
Texas hunters and fishermen are used to the rapidly changing weather conditions, and most plan accordingly. The regions drought and severe drought conditions have left many dove hunters wondering about the upcoming season opener.
Fall dove hunting season in the South Zone, an area that runs from Del Rio to Orange along the U.S. 90/I-10 highways down to South Point in Cameron County, begins Sept. 14 and runs through Oct. 30. For the second straight year there will be 6 Special White-Winged Dove Days in the South Zone.
“Unless conditions change drastically over the next few weeks, hunting near water will be key for opening day this year,” said TPWD Dove Program Leader, Owen Fitzsimmons. “Hunters will likely see larger concentrations of birds at watering holes and food sources than they have in the past due to limited resources. Agriculture production has been hit hard by drought so birds may be more reliant on native foods this September. Look for stands of common sunflower, croton, and other native annual forbs and grasses.”
During the regular season in the South Zone, the aggregate bag limit is 15 with no more than two white-tipped doves. During the Special White-winged Dove Days in the South Zone, hunting is allowed only from noon to sunset and the daily bag limit is 15 birds, to include not more than two mourning doves and two white-tipped doves. The Special White-Winged Dove Days will be Sept. 2-4 and 9-11.
A Migratory Game Bird Endorsement (Stamp) and Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification are also required to hunt dove. HIP certification involves a brief survey of previous year’s migratory bird hunting success and is conducted at the time licenses are purchased.
Safety First
Hunters headed out for dove season are asked to watch for abandoned or deteriorated water wells, and to report any they find to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
With as many as 150,000 abandoned or deteriorated water wells in Texas, chances are that hunters could spot these potential safety hazards.
What does an abandoned or deteriorated water well look like? There could be a plastic, steel, brick or concrete casing that extends above ground, or there could be a hole in the ground with no apparent bottom.
If you’re aware of abandoned or deteriorated wells, please report them to TDLR: www.tdlr.texas.gov/abwells/default.aspx. When filing the report, please include an address or GPS Coordinates and any photos or video of the well, if possible.
Alligator Gar Drawing
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) opens the annual Alligator Gar Harvest Authorization drawing application process Sept. 1.
From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, anglers holding a valid license-year or year-from-purchase fishing license can use the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app or online to enter the drawing for an opportunity to harvest one alligator gar over 48 inches from a section of the Trinity River. Anglers can choose to apply as an individual or as part of a small group. Winners of the random drawing will be notified by Oct. 15. Harvest authorizations will be valid from the date issued through Aug. 31, 2023.
Anglers can use any legal means or method to take an alligator gar over 48 inches - day or night - from a section of the Trinity River from the I-30 bridge in Dallas downstream to the I-10 bridge in Chambers County, including Lake Livingston and the East Fork of the Trinity River upstream to the dam at Lake Ray Hubbard. This includes the following counties: Anderson, Chambers, Dallas, Ellis, Freestone, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Navarro, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker.
“This segment of the Trinity River has become one of the most popular destinations in the world to catch a large alligator gar, but concerns have been raised about the potential for overharvest and its risks to fishing quality,” said TPWD Inland Fisheries Director Craig Bonds. “With this drawing system, we are able to give 150 anglers the opportunity to harvest the fish of a lifetime while also meeting our management goal to conserve this unique resource for current and future generations of anglers.”
In addition, all alligator gar harvested, including those using a harvest authorization, from public freshwater and saltwater waterbodies (other than Falcon International Reservoir) must be reported on the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app or online within 24 hours of harvest.
Red Snapper Season Closes
Private, recreational angler red snapper season in federal waters will close at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. Anglers may continue to harvest up to 4 red snapper per day with a 15-inch minimum length limit from Texas state waters.
Under an agreement between the TPWD and the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), TPWD can establish the opening and closing of the red snapper fishery in waters off Texas.
TPWD uses a combination of data from creel surveys, historical landings and the iSnapper app to estimate the state’s red snapper landings each year. Texas must close the fishery when the state’s allotted poundage is reached. Red snapper catch estimates through the third weekend in August indicate Texas private recreational anglers have landed the majority of the state’s 2022 allotted poundage.
“It now appears that enough fish have been landed in the federal season that we will need to close federal waters off Texas. Fishing is still allowed in state waters until the poundage is fully reached but closing now should allow us to have a more extended season in state waters,” said Robin Riechers, TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division Director.
