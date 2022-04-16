The Taiton Extension Education Club met Wednesday, April 13, at the Taiton Parish Hall. Lillian Bartek opened the meeting and Janet Holub led us in prayer. There was much laughter as members answered the roll call question “What makes you grouchy?” Members brought Bingo prizes for the nursing homes—coins and stuffed toys.
Jeannette Macha gave a report on the four educational programs given at last year’s state conference. Grace Glaze gave the 4-H report and asked for volunteers to work at the Wharton County Youth Fair selling Scholarship Raffle tickets. Others volunteered to work in the Creative Art room.
Cheer, Citizenship and Gardening were among the committees giving brief reports. A nominating committee was named.
Happy Birthday was sung for members having April birthdays. Names were drawn for door prizes. Hostesses Janet Holub, Rose Ann Fuechec, Gerry Graham and Bettie Konvicka served pizza, salad and cookies for lunch. The serving table was decorated with a basket of hand crocheted Easter eggs and crocheted eggs spilled out on to the table.
The winning ticket on the scholarship quilt made by Dorothy Martin and other items will be drawn at the fair. Tickets are available from members and will be sold at the fair.
May 7, there will be a Women in Agriculture Workshop at the Wharton County Fairgrounds, and Meeting Members are asked to bring 2 items for the Member’s Auction on May 11.
