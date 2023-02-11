Nettie Cornett of the Bluebonnet Extension Education Club presented ‘Planning Parties with Pizzazz,’ a state conference workshop program, at the TEEC meeting on Feb. 8, at the Taiton Parish Hall. Cornett spoke of the importance of planning ahead and of making guests feel welcome. She displayed ways of folding napkins and spoke about using foods and decorations that blended with the theme of the party.
A business meeting followed. Community service projects of the month were a donation to the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department and Valentines for shut-ins.
