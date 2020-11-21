Feast of Christ the King will take place beginning with a march from St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 22. The event will begin at 3 p.m. at St. Philip and then proceed to St. Robert during an approximately 40 minute walk.
“This is the third year that St. Philip the Apostle and St. Robert Bellarmine parishes have come together to celebrate the end of ordinary time and the beginning of the Advent season,” St. Robert Catholic Daughters of the Americas Regent Terri Beltran said.
The march and feast was the idea of the two priests of these El Campo parishes.
“Father Philip Brune and Father Michael Rother wanted a celebration to unite two parishes together to celebrate Christ the King, creator of heaven and earth,” Beltran said. “All churches and everyone are invited to attend and organizations are invited to bring their banners. In these times of uncertainty let us march for Christ.”
Those who are unable to make the procession, may go directly to St. Robert’s for a pot luck dinner at 4 p.m. All those attending are asked to please bring their favorite dish to share with everyone.
A shuttle bus will be available for those needing transportation from St. Robert’s back to St. Philip.
Face masks will also be required.
