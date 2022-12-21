Taiton Extension Education Club met Wednesday Dec. 14, 2023, at the Taiton Parish Hall. President Irene Nohavitza led members in a period of silence in memory of long-time member Grace Glaze, who passed away Dec. 5, 2022. Members spoke of Glaze’s positive role in the club and her activities with the 4-H Clubs of Wharton County. Rose Peikert was elected vice president to replace Glaze, one of the many offices Glaze held.
Aileen Terry, Olivia McDonald and Irene Nohavitza of the Taiton Club and Genevieve Hicks of the Bluebonnet Club attended the Fall Training Meeting in Halletsville on Nov. 29. The spring training meeting will be held April 11, 2023 in Lavaca County. Districts nine and 11 will host the TEEA state conference in Beaumont from Sept. 11-13, 2023.
