While “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” is resounding in many homes in El Campo, “Auld Lang Syne” is soon to be the song of choice. As Father Time gets ready to bring in the New Year, the El Campo Branch Library wants to once again wish all their patrons a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
The library closed early on Monday, Dec. 23 and will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 25 and 26 for the Christmas holiday. We will be open on Friday, Dec. 27 and resume our regular schedule.
For the New Year’s holiday, the library will close on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. and be closed on New Year’s Day. It will be open for regular business hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.
The El Campo Branch is planning many exciting events for 2020. In January, we will be hosting a book presentation and signing for Isabelle Perreau. Isabelle lived in El Campo a few years ago and would spend her Sundays taking photographs of El Campo and the surrounding area. She has turned these photos into a beautiful coffee table book. She will be discussing her photography adventures and signing copies of the book on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s Mayor’s Room. All are invited to come and hear her story and enjoy great fellowship with other patrons.
The Fuel Up and Read Fall Reading Program has been completed with 109 people signing up and over 60 people completing their reading logs and turning them in for a chance to win a $25 gift card. Twelve gift cards were given to these lucky winners: Shirley Nordeen, JoAnn Fuchik, Kevin Krutilek, Lila David, Megan Schoenfield, Joy Roppolo, Tria Svatek, David Kunz, Jeanette Macha, Shirley Bram, Cynthia Gibbs and Ricky Wendel.
Stay tuned for upcoming programs and events at the El Campo Branch Library. While planning on many of our returning presenters for 2020, there are always plans for new and exciting programs for the whole community. If patrons have any ideas or suggestions, please let our staff know.
The El Campo staff would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our patrons for choosing to visit the El Campo Branch and wish everyone a very merry, safe holiday season with much joy for everyone. May 2020 bring exciting new adventures and peace and harmony for each of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.