With spring still a couple of weeks away, the stately home of Bryan and Jennifer Wiese at 706 Heights Ave. is beginning to flourish, winning the couple the El Campo Garden Club’s Yard of the Month award for March.
The Wieses bought the home in 2019 and began extensive remodeling in January of 2020. They moved back into the home in August of 2021.
Garden Club members Kathy Hlavaty and Renee Boutelle selected the home for the Yard of the Month honors and the Wieses are proud and honored to have been chosen.
“I think the winter months must be hard for the Garden Club, but they know with our house they’re not waiting for any colorful spring blooms – we’re mostly green over here; and it’s coming back fast,” Jennifer Wiese said.
The couple made changes to the front yard. The Wieses added a bigger front entry to the home and closed in a side entry which took out the existing front drive, leading to changes in the flower beds. Because the house sits high due to the crawlspace, new shrubs that will grow tall were selected as replacements.
“Years ago, I found a picture of layered hedges I really liked and I knew I wanted that combination for the front flowerbeds,” Wiese said.
After a few online searches and asking around, Jennifer Wiese found the plants in the picture were “skip cherry laurels.”
“I had never heard of them or seen them in any yards around here and I couldn’t find any at the local nurseries, but I did find some online,” she said.
She ordered a few, and when they came in was so pleased with the look of them, she ordered enough to go along the perimeter of the house.
“Last spring we added a line of dwarf yaupons in front of the laurels, just like the picture,” Wiese said. “It was definitely the look we were going for,” she added.
Later they put in a circle drive and added small flowerbeds on each side of the sidewalk. Even though they were warned, they planted boxwoods in the small beds. Boxwoods are rather disease-prone so they only lasted about a week. They removed the boxwoods and planted more dwarf yaupon hollies instead.
“I can’t wait for Bryan to read the newspaper to find out about future projects... I’m kidding,” Jennifer said. “We do plan on adding an outdoor kitchen, along with a fireplace in the backyard.”
The couple also plan on adding some privacy beds with ground cover, hedges and oak trees, on the northeast side of the house, to match the opposite side.
“Later on I’d like to put in some raised beds in the green area between the garage and icehouse to grow some fresh vegetables and herbs,” Wiese said.
The Wiese’s tips for other gardeners: patience. Patience and not taking on more than you can handle. Jennifer said she would rather see pretty, green grass than huge flower beds full of weeds.
“I should listen to my husband more - he is a farmer you know. He may have some pretty good advice,” Wiese said.
The Wieses have had help getting the yard to where it is now. Taylor Ashcraft with A-Team Landscaping helped with the initial project, pouring the front drive, laying out flower beds and updating the sprinkler system. Dee Golden of DSG Nursery takes care of the maintenance of the yard.
“The last thing Bryan wants to do when he comes home from the field is to work in the yard,” Wiese said.
DSG also helped finish filling in the flower beds and laid new grass along the back driveway.
“How can you not love this yard? So many people, including us, have loved this home and this front yard for ages. We are still so thrilled it’s ours,” Wiese said.
The Wieses don’t have just one favorite part of their yard. During the remodeling of the house they lived one street over and would walk to their house every day to have cocktails on the side terrace while their daughter Izzy played in the yard. They love the terrace with big pots and fig ivy growing on the brick walls. They love the big open space on the opposite side of the house where Izzy’s trampoline is. Now they spend a lot of time in the fenced-in backyard with their new dog, Tootsie.
“We’ve also lined our back fence with laurels and smaller Savannah Holly trees. I think this will remain our favorite spot; with swimming pool weather coming up and the kitchen and fireplace coming soon,” Wiese said.
One thing the Wieses won’t be doing is planting a lot of flowers.
“I don’t really do flowers. There are only a few that I like, but the color has to be deep – I don’t do pastels,” Wiese said.
The couple puts seasonal plants such as ornamental cabbages in for the fall, and Jennifer would like to plant a few azaleas in the corner on the west side of the yard.
“I’ve always loved the houses around us that have big, beautiful azaleas that bloom in the spring. We’ll see how ours pan out,” Wiese said.
Jennifer will look for inspiration on social media and she follows a lot of designers to get ideas from. Then, she starts searching for what she needs.
“We all know, not everything can handle the crazy Texas weather. When I’m ready to make a move I ask Dee if it’s something we can do,” Wiese said.
Drive by 706 Heights Ave. and look for the El Campo Garden Club’s Yard of the Month sign out front. You can’t miss the beautiful architecture and big, old trees.
