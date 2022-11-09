The joy of gardening runs through the generations of Deanna Herrmann’s family, and she has fond memories of spending time in her grandmother’s beautiful yard and greenhouse. Her daughters enjoy gardening and welcome the plants she shares from her yard to the landscape of their own homes. Now, her two-year-old granddaughter, Leighton, loves to go on “flower walks” in the yard at 501 Depot in El Campo.

Herrmann and her husband Paul have completely transformed their home landscape over the 28 years living there, and they were pleasantly surprised to be chosen for Yard of the Month by Peggy Grogan and Penny Hiltpold of the El Campo Garden Club.

