The joy of gardening runs through the generations of Deanna Herrmann’s family, and she has fond memories of spending time in her grandmother’s beautiful yard and greenhouse. Her daughters enjoy gardening and welcome the plants she shares from her yard to the landscape of their own homes. Now, her two-year-old granddaughter, Leighton, loves to go on “flower walks” in the yard at 501 Depot in El Campo.
Herrmann and her husband Paul have completely transformed their home landscape over the 28 years living there, and they were pleasantly surprised to be chosen for Yard of the Month by Peggy Grogan and Penny Hiltpold of the El Campo Garden Club.
“Two plants have remained in our yard since we purchased the home; the white azaleas in the front, east side of the house, and the wisteria growing on a fence on the south side,” Herrmann said.
The front yard was fully shaded until last fall when they lost one of their large water oaks. “It was heartbreaking to have it removed, but it was necessary,” Herrmann said.
The Herrmanns say water is the key to successful gardening, “Especially in our area, known for long-term drought, it’s important to water throughout a drought period.”
Paul and Deanna do all of the yard work themselves, and for several years have planted varieties of coleus in the front beds. “We enjoy having the colorful leaves all summer and fall.” They believe they were selected for the Yard of the Month honor because the sharp, contrasting colors of the coleus compliment the pumpkins and fall decor decorating the front porch.
“We have so many plants that were gifted to us, transplanted from other homes and from our previous home. They are too numerous to name,” Herrmann said.
They have plants from both of Deanna’s grandmothers, Paul’s mother, our daughter, other family members and friends. A great example of the plants that have been shared are the crepe myrtles on the west side of the property. “They were shared with us as saplings wrapped in a damp paper towel now they tower along the fenceline,” Herrmann said.
Another shared species is the candelabra or candlestick plants in the front beds, by the front door. They are an ornamental flowering plant with unique, upright yellow flowers that resemble candlesticks. They grow rather tall and are tree-like.
“They were shared with us as saplings too. They produce many seeds and if the pods are not harvested the plant can be invasive,” Herrmann said.
Other shared plants in their yard include plumeria, bromeliad, chenille plant, iris, clematis, bird of paradise, star cactus, geraniums and ginger.
“Our favorite area of the yard is our patio. We enjoy gathering there with family and friends, or just relaxing outdoors in the evening,” Herrmann said.
They do all their own work, but they do take advice from family and friends. “We rely on several friends for gardening advice, but primarily, we rely on our aunts, Ramona Ryan and Linda Polasek, for gardening advice,” Herrmann said.
They have shared plants and planting tips with the aunts since they purchased the home in 1994. They have relied on the aunts’ broad knowledge of plants, learned through years of trial and error, and their love of gardening, as much as the Herrmanns do.
While their granddaughter Leighton enjoys seeing the colors and smelling the flowers, she is still too young to know the names of the plants.
“We share the names of the plants with her, to hopefully foster the love of gardening in another generation,” Herrman said.
