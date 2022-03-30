Breaking news at the El Campo Branch Library! The number of participants allowed at programs, such as the “In Living Color” program presented by DSG Nursery, has been increased. The library will now be allowed to have a maximum of 50 patrons for presentations in the Mayor’s Room. Sign up for either the 10 a.m. or the 2 p.m. program to be held on Thursday, April 7.
Join your friends and neighbors as they learn about the choices of Texas heat resistant plants available and how to decorate with colorful plants and pots. Don’t hesitate! Participate!
