Yes, we are still in the depths of winter ... well, as deep as it gets here in Texas, but new beginnings are in the air. Things are once again happening.
Some mornings you can hear birds talking and chattering to each other. Flowers are popping up out of the ground and reaching towards the sun.
I love living in the country. On the road I drive every day to work, we have Indian paintbrush flowers and they always begin blooming in January. And yes, right now, there is one little plant that has those beautiful red blooms on it, reaching for the sun.
The El Campo Branch Library is so very excited about our new beginnings for 2022. We have several programs scheduled for the public to attend and enjoy.
Knitting with Edwina is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 in the Mayor’s Room. Patrons interested in learning a new craft or just brushing up some dormant skills are invited to attend.
There is no expense or experience necessary to attend these classes. Supplies will be provided.
Edwina Kuykendall, library patron, has graciously offered to donate some of her many supplies and her fantastic skills and guide people to a new hobby.
Alex Rischan, benefits counselor with the Area Agency on Aging, will be returning in person to the El Campo Branch Library on Thursday, Feb. 17. She begins seeing patrons with Medicare questions at 10 a.m. and will help patrons until she leaves at 3 p.m.
Every third Thursday is her day to visit with and counsel people with Medicare questions.
The last two years have been sad for the staff with the suspension of our fun, informative programs but smiles and excitement now are on our doorstep.
Thursday, March 10, Lisa Bubela of Flowers, Etc. is scheduled to do one of her fun, creative, beautiful presentations on home décor made simple and fabulous.
While it is still a month away, seating will be limited so be sure to check your calendars and sign up beginning March 1 to attend her entertaining program.
Our informative programs with DSG Nursery are on the horizon as well. Set for April, more information will be published in upcoming articles.
With cold rains and windy days buffeting people and chilling noses, don’t be blue. Get excited about all the upcoming events at the Library.
Plans are in the works for all these programs and hopefully many more. Let’s get back into the swing of things and enjoy some together time learning new things or just dreaming of what we could do to revamp our personal space.
These creative geniuses share their love of beauty and experiences creating it in a lively, entertaining presentation.
Make plans to be enthralled and mark your calendars accordingly.
– Donna Merta is the circulation librarian for the El Campo branch of the Wharton County Library system.
