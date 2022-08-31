The last time the Boys & Girls Club of El Campo held an in person fundraiser was over 3 years ago. This year on Sept. 8, the annual ball returns as the Great Futures Gala, an event to raise funds for the programs provided to El Campo youth through the club.
Jill Hearne, Chief Executive Officer of the organization says that 100 percent of the funds raised at the gala will be used for youth services in El Campo and support for the club continues to increase steadily through the years. “Our board members are great at advocating our mission and movement. They work hard to support El Campo Youth,” she added.
“This year, we are excited to offer online bidding,” Hearne said. Individuals will be able to start bidding for silent auction items online at www.ourfundraiser.events/bgcecgala starting Friday, Sept. 2. The auction will close the night of the fundraiser, Sept. 8 and people do not need to be present to win. Live auction items will be visible online, but bidding will be in-person at the event. Live auction prizes include Texas destination weekend trips and much more.
“The club has received fantastic donated items and services from our community,” Hearne said. The club is thankful to everyone who has supported El Campo youth thus far. “Knowing how many people care and want to be involved is a great feeling,” she said.
The Boys & Girls Club of America’s evidence-based programs for youth and families covers academic success, character and leadership and healthy lifestyles. “We will be highlighting all of those programs at the Great Futures Gala,” Hearne said.
Socializing for a common goal is the biggest draw for club fundraisers, “People coming together to support the future of children is a powerful experience,” said Hearne, adding that folks “come out for their love of children, hope for their future and friendship with each other.”
Tejano Jamz will be the DJ for the event. If you are interested in attending or learning more you can get in touch with the club at 979-543-8320 or, visit the website www.ourfundraiser.events/bgcecgala to buy tickets, make donations or check out sponsorship opportunities.
