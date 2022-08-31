Mark Your Calendars

The last time the Boys & Girls Club of El Campo held an in person fundraiser was over 3 years ago. This year on Sept. 8,  the annual ball returns as the Great Futures Gala, an event to raise funds for the programs provided to El Campo youth through the club.

Jill Hearne, Chief Executive Officer of the organization says that 100 percent of the funds raised at the gala will be used for youth services in El Campo and support for the club continues to increase steadily through the years. “Our board members are great at advocating our mission and movement. They work hard to support El Campo Youth,” she added.

