The wording of the proclamation is as follows:
PROCLAMATION #22-17
WHEREAS, April 2022, marks the 46th anniversary of the Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition, when a group of
county businessmen held the first ever fair and exposition for the youth of Wharton County.
And WHEREAS, this organization, the first fair to obtain a 501©3 tax exempt status in the State of Texas, set its mission
of promoting educational programs and activities for the benefit of the youth of Wharton County who are interested iu
agriculture, livestock production, and associated industries.
And WHEREAS, the Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition provides encouragement and assistance through
scholarships to the individuals in order that they might achieve proficiency through higher learning and education.
And WHEREAS, the youth exhibitors of the Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition work year-round to raise,
maintain, and, exhibit their projects or to perform in their contests.
And WHEREAS, it takes dedication for these young exhibitors, each agriculture organization, and their families to
continually work through and rise to each responsibility associated with each project.
And WHEREAS, the dedicated staff, directors, officers, sponsors, and volunteers of the Wharton County Youth Fair
and Exposition work through challenges of improving and maintaining the fairgrounds in Crescent to provide a safe,
organized, and fun experience for all who attend the events of the Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition.
And WHEREAS, the Wharton County Youth Fair provides the stage for exhibition and fun for youth of Wharton
County, while simultaneously providing over $27.5 Million in support dollars for youth projects and education since its
inception.
And WHEREAS, on and between the dates of Thursday, April 21, 2022 to Saturday, April 30, 2022 the entire county,
both young and old, are invited to enjoy the entertainment, educational opportunities, and time of fellowship provided
by the organization and its volunteers, to further support the WCYF in its pursuit to provide for the youth of Wharton
County.
RESOLVED, that I, Phillip S. Spenrath, Judge of the County of Wharton, do Proclaim and Declare that the period of
time on and between Thursday, April 21, 2022 to Saturday, April 30, 2022, is Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition
Week within Wharton County and encourage all citizens to support each exhibitor and contestant who will be
performing and showing during this time. I also ask for all to show support to both exhibitors and volunteers of this
appreciated organization.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the County of Wharton to be affixed this
11th day of April, 2022.
Phillip S. Spenrath, County Judge
Richard Zahn, Comm. PCT I Bud Graves, Comm. PCT 2
Steven Goetsch, Comm. PCT 3 Doug Mathews, Comm. PCT 4
ATTEST:
Barbara Svatek, County Clerk
