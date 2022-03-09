Stars are aligning for the upcoming Louise High School junior/senior prom this Saturday.
The doors open at 6 p.m. at the Rustic Chandelier, 5472 North FM 441, for prom pictures themed after “A Night Under the Stars” followed by the Grand March at 7 p.m. then father-daughter and mother-son dances followed by prom proper which ends at midnight.
Freshman and sophomores can only attend if brought by a junior or a senior.
DJ Blake George of El Campo will provide music and light refreshments are available for the attendees.
Students will have a Breathalyzer test beforehand and will only be allowed back in if they have an adult chaperon escort them to their vehicle and back.
Funds raised at the Louise ISD Junior/Senior Serve allow the 40-50 Louise students who are likely to attend, to do so free of charge.
