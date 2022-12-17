As our year comes to a close, we would like to extend our warmest wishes for everyone to have a merry Christmas season spent with their loved ones. We would like to thank the community for your continued support to the chamber, and to our local businesses.
Thank you to everyone who supported all of our recent community events. Our Shop El Campo events - Small Business Saturday and Shop Hop went very well.
With our current economy, we expected activity to be down a little. Even with that, the support was amazing and the events were a success. Please remember to keep shopping local and supporting your neighbors.
Thank you so much to our participating retailers for being a part of these events and joining in the fun. The prizes would not be possible without their generosity. Shop Hop winners of the merchant gift certificates this year were, first place, Denise Urbanovsky; second place, Norma Chapa and third place, Aubrey Pavlu.
The merchant winner of the Decorated Storefront Contest is Ruby & Yaya. They have done a lovely job decorating their downtown storefront.
The Small Business Saturday Passport winner is Cindy Gibbs. Thank you all for shopping El Campo this holiday season, and we strongly encourage everyone to continue to do so.
We would also like to extend a thank you to all “Christmas Through The Decades” parade entries and attendees. We have heard so many compliments of the creativity and hard work the community puts into the floats. It was so fun to see a holiday display of all the various time periods. We have many people travel to visit El Campo for our beloved parade and it did not disappoint.
As we move into the new year, the view coming into town will be changing. The Pearl of the Prairie sign on Rice Belt Warehouse will be coming down. The sign and building siding sustained wind damage, and Rice Belt will be redoing the entire building.
We will miss seeing the sign and knowing we are almost to the El Campo exit. Together, we are looking at ways that we could possibly utilize the building without installing materials that would damage the new siding. An idea discussed was to possibly project the logo and even upcoming events onto the side of the building.
It is unknown what condition the sign will come down in, it is very unlikely it would come down without sustaining further damage. The sign is extremely large, an estimated 60-foot wide. If it were to be taken down in salvageable condition, anyone interested in this piece of history can call me at the chamber office.
The new Experience El Campo will be coming out soon, and we are working on chamber member directory updates. If you are needing to make any name, address, or any other changes please email to ecc@elcampochamber.com. If you are interested in advertising in the upcoming edition please contact the El Campo Leader-News. We look forward to sharing the new publication with everyone!
As we come closer to 2023, and busy with what the new year brings, please remember to contact the chamber and submit fundraisers and events to the Community Calendar. This helps to keep a public calendar and avoid date conflicts. We want everyone to have amazing community support, and the most successful events possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.