A house at the end of a dead end street that stops at a horse pasture and backs up to an agriculture field earned a well-deserved Yard of the Month award for April because of its ‘English garden’ charm. Gene and Bernadette Kana have lived there since April 1 1968 and they’ve been improving upon it ever since.

“I am deeply honored and humbled for this recognition,” Kana said. Kana thanks the dedicated Garden Club representatives Emily Dore and Margie Drewitte for the nomination for yard of the month for April.

