A house at the end of a dead end street that stops at a horse pasture and backs up to an agriculture field earned a well-deserved Yard of the Month award for April because of its ‘English garden’ charm. Gene and Bernadette Kana have lived there since April 1 1968 and they’ve been improving upon it ever since.
“I am deeply honored and humbled for this recognition,” Kana said. Kana thanks the dedicated Garden Club representatives Emily Dore and Margie Drewitte for the nomination for yard of the month for April.
The home has undergone some major renovations over the years, including converting the two-car garage into a living room with a fireplace. A back patio has been enclosed, converting it into a den or “man-cave” and the brick house has been painted white. A large barn was added to the property and the driveway in front of the house was converted into a patio. The only planned future renovation is painting a small storage shed a new color.
“For a successful garden, I feel that knowledge shared from other gardeners, along with some imagination and desire, help you create the garden you desire,” Kana said. “Not everyone is born with the gift of gardening, but someone willing to share information can help anyone in the garden.”
Kana did her own gardening until the fall of 1983 when she hired Dee Golden of DSG Nursery to renovate the front yard.
“We planted geraniums, moonlight raspberry blush, mini-cascade lavender and sunrise violets at the picket fence and the geraniums lasted almost a year,” Kana said. That was the year she won her first yard of the month award.
A few years later, flower beds were added to the north side of the house and azaleas and spireas were planted there. On the south side of the house, trumpet vines and nandinas were added. In the late 90s, more landscaping added a flagstone walk to the front yard, leading to the driveway.
“Debra Peterson, a very dedicated, knowledgeable and creative gardener, helped me with flowers and plants in containers,” Kana said.
The Kanas also had Becca Socha and Josh Barker of Texas Coast Yard and Maintenance tidy up the yard on occasion, cleaning out flower beds and adding crushed granite and flagstone around the pergola. Chad Dorotik of Blue Wing Spraying has helped too.
“I feel the quaintness and charm of the ‘English garden look’ we try to achieve is the real reason we received the award again,” Kana said.
Through the years Kana has received plants and cuttings from friends as gifts, including an orchid tree from Barbara Milder, rose bushes and many other plants. Kana has Lilies from the late Dr. Johnson’s garden, Seven Sisters roses from late aunts and several other roses given to her by the late Bertha “Bertie” Glaze.
“We have some Belinda’s Dream roses that come from home of the late Deacon Jarrel Nohavitza. His house was taken down and replaced with additional parking for St. Philip Church,” Kana said.
The centerpiece to the garden and backyard is the lighted and decorated pergola built in 2004 by Jenny Bland.
“It’s our favorite area. We light it in the evening and enjoy decorating it for Christmas and other holidays, like Easter,” Kana said. “It’s a peaceful and serene spot. A great place to meditate,” she added.
Kana plants all sorts of seasonal flowers in the garden as well as in different containers and flower pots in the yard.
“We lost a lot in the last freeze so we’re planting a lot of Angelonia, Torenia, petunia, hydrangea, lobelia, cosmos, pentas and more,” Kana said.
Kana relies on garden and landscaping books and websites to learn about soil, compost and fertilizers for the garden, as well as learning about pesticides and plant diseases.
