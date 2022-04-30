This years fair welcomes fairgoers with an opportunity to support exhibitors and take home a piece of work created for the new Creative Arts Country Store.
Creative Arts executive committee member Melinda Gary is proud to showcase student work that helps give back to the fair.
“Each of the pieces in the store is created by the exhibitors and they receive part of the proceeds,” Gary said.
This years entries are bouncing back from the COVID-era lull, and some divisions have exceeded expectations.
The craft items in the country store range from floral displays, jewelry, sewn items, wood crafts and artwork. Fewer items of clothing were created and entered, however there were some blouses, dresses and skirts among the articles submitted.
Gary pointed out that, while most students are part of 4-H, FFA and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), the open category allows students that are not part of those organizations to enter in all divisions.
Pre-schools, kindergarten and childcare teachers can enter student art without paying any fees.
“We have lots of artwork from the youngsters this year,” Gary said, pointing to long rows of paintings and cut paper displays.
