Being able to represent the state of Texas and agriculture are equally important to El Campo teen Kasey Burns who applied for and was named the 2020 Texas Teen Miss United States Agriculture.
“It was a shock at first, but I later realized what the importance of it all was. Now I’m so excited to promote agriculture in Texas,” she said.
Burns’ first initial platform choice as Texas Teen was the cotton industry because Texas is a “top producing state. Plus it’s in so many things besides clothes,” she said. “But I also love clothes and sewing.”
Even though cotton is huge in Texas, so is beef, she said, therefore she had a change of heart and has chosen to promote the beef industry instead. Burns plans on joining the Junior Texas Cattle Women’s Association. She is also going to incorporate beef in her 4-H food show dish.
In promoting the beef industry she said, “I will do whatever I can do to let everyone know beef is good for you.”
As Texas Teen Miss United States Agriculture, Burns must comply with certain expectations as she represents Texas agriculture.
“I have community service points to earn by helping others,” she said. “I also have to promote agriculture in my state.”
Burns first found out about the organization “when my cousin did Miss United States Agriculture,” she said. “Mom (Jennifer) got me to apply last year but I did not get in.”
Burns is already involved in several ag-related activities and volunteer efforts.
She is a member of El Campo-Hillje 4-H Club and El Campo Junior FFA. She has exhibited rabbits and goats and participated in the Creative Arts contests at the Wharton County Youth Fair. Burns is a member of a livestock judging team. She enjoys sewing, crafting, participating in 4-H food and fashion shows, canning vegetables, creating ag-mechanic related projects such as welding a piece of metal art out of old tools.
She also participates in a 4-H County Council effort by collecting blue jeans for the Blue Jeans Go Green project. Once collected, “the council takes them to United Ag and they ship them off to be turned into insulation for Habitat for Humanity homes,” she said.
This year Burns wasn’t sure she wanted to go through the application process again.
“I waited for days, then I decided and we did the application,” she said.
“Whoever is first to sign up gets to represent our state,” her mom Jennifer said. “Other states have state pageants.”
“When the lady emailed Mom about needing another picture she said ‘check Facebook.’”
The organization had posted a photo of Burns announcing her as Texas Teen Miss United States Agriculture.
“Mom showed me (the Facebook post) and I could not say anything,” she said.
“Kasey gets to now learn, teach others and advocate for the ag industry,” her mom said. “This is a program for women to teach and enhance the American Agriculture story.”
As Texas Teen United States Agriculture, Burns will have the opportunity to volunteer and advocate for agriculture, while collecting points along the way. According to the list of requirements provided by the organization, “The Miss Agriculture title is an award based on volunteering, advocating and promoting our program,” the letter states. “This queen is someone who is actively involved in our program, she volunteers her time, talents and energy to benefit the less fortunate in her community. This queen is truly a role model for young ladies across the nation and in the agriculture industry.”
One Miss Agriculture title will be awarded at nationals to the queen that accumulates the most points.
“I am really excited about this,” Burns said. “They said the girl from Texas won last year. Texas is the best state and I want to represent it not only with beef but all we have to offer in agriculture. Texas is so big we can grow anything and have the best cattle. My papaw said without agriculture, we would not be here. It’s the most important job.”
