By Al Dubé
Despite the summer heat, El Campo’s Heritage Center is quite cool inside, if a little too quiet right now. Leon Macha and Julie Fredrickson were the only two people in the building on Thursday afternoon and Macha was only there to give a quick tour of the facilities.
“There’s usually quite a few people in and out of this place, but things slowed down during the pandemic and the numbers haven’t bounced back yet,” Macha said.
The tour of the center included the large function room that used to be rented out for parties and meetings, but Macha said they no longer rent the space.
“COVID affected a lot of things and it’s just not as well used as it used to be,” he said. “The space is big and beautiful, but there is not enough interest in using the facility for large functions right now.”
The other areas of the facility were dark until Macha walked through, turned on some lights and showed off the pool table and domino tables, the library, the fitness room and the kitchen.
“It’s very surprising to have no one at the center. There’s usually at least one person in the fitness room, or in the library,” Macha said.
The “Free Library,” a well built and maintained bookcase set by the Fahrenthold Street side, is regularly checked and stocked with new books from the center library. “We know people still come by, but we just haven’t seen the numbers like we used to,” Macha said.
Frederickson talked about the history of the center and said that, even though things have been a little slow recently, there are still programs on the calendar each month.
The center hosts bingo at 2 p.m every other Monday with small prizes for winners. Domino tournaments are played on Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m.
Yoga is offered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m., followed by the Silver Sneakers’ exercise sessions at 9:30 a.m. The sessions include strength and movement, cardio and balance exercises.
Membership at the Heritage Center, 603 Fahrenthold St., is $50 per year and is available to those 50 and over. Members can play dominoes and shoot pool any time the facilities are open and the exercise room is available Monday - Friday from 9-5 p.m.
Members are looking forward to things picking up after the slow down and hope to see you there.
