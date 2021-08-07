SPJST District 6 youth participated in a virtual District Youth Achievement Day event this year. Results are announced as follows:
Merit Point
Youth members accumulating the most points in the district throughout the year qualified as merit point winners. This year’s teen point winner was Grant Bubela of Lodge No. 30 Taiton and junior point winner was Grady Lange of Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Point winning juniors from Lodge No. 30 Taiton are as follows:
Third place: Brooke Bacak.
Second place: Brett Bacak, Millie, Abigail and Ella Garrett, Simone, Vanessa and Hudson Riha.
First place: Grady Lange.
Point winning teens from Lodge No. 30 Taiton are as follows:
Second place Brittany Baker, Bethany Baker and Faith Korenek.
First place: Grant Bubela.
Talent
Winners of individual talent are as follows:
Ages 9-11
First place: Asher Vahalik, Lodge No. 4 Hallettsville.
Second place: Brett Bacak, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Ages 12-14
First place: Brooke Bacak, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Age 15- Sr.
First place: Aiyana Gonzalez, Lodge No. 40 El Campo-Hillje.
Senior Group Talent
First place went to Lodge No. 30 Taiton members Bethany Baker, Brooke and Brett Bacak, Grant Bubela, Grady Lange, Faith Korenek, Simone, Hudson and Vanessa Riha, Abigail, Millie, and Ella Garrett.
Crafts
Winners of the craft contest are as follows:
Ages 6-8
Constructed Items
First place: Millie Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Ella Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Third place: Hudson Riha, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Handicrafts
First place: Grady Lange, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Ella Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Third place: Vanessa Riha, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Hobby Kits
First place: Vanessa Riha, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: George Hargrove, Lodge No. 4 Hallettsville.
Third place: Millie Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Needlework
First place: Hudson Riha, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Millie Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Pictorial Arts
First place: Millie Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Ella Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Third place: Grady Lange, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Photography
First place: Ella Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Grady Lange, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Third place: Vanessa Riha, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Science/Education
First place: Millie Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Grady Lange, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Third place: NayEli Garcia, Lodge No. 40 El Campo - Hillje.
Ages 9-11
Constructed Items
First place: Itzel Gonzalez, Lodge No. 40 El Campo - Hillje.
Second place: Abigail Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Hobby Kits
First place: Abigail Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Simone Riha, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Third place: Noah Garcia, Lodge No. 40 El Campo - Hillje.
Handicraft
First place: Abigail Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Simone Riha, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Photography
First place: Simone Riha, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Brett Bacak, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Third place: Noah Garcia, Lodge No. 40 El Campo - Hillje.
Pictorial Arts
First place: Simone Riha, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Abigail Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Third place: Itzel Gonzalez, Lodge No. 40 El Campo - Hillje.
Science/Education
First place: Abigail Garrett, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Itzel Gonzalez, Lodge No. 40 El Campo - Hillje.
Ages 12-14
Handicrafts
First place: Bethany Baker, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Hobby Kits
First place: Bethany Baker, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Photography
First place: Bethany Baker, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Brooke Bacak, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Pictorial Arts
First place: Brooke Bacak, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Bethany Baker, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Science/Education
First place: Bethany Baker, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Ages 15 - Sr.
Constructed Items
First place: Aiyana Gonzalez, Lodge No. 40 El Campo - Hillje.
Second place: Faith Korenek, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Handicrafts
First place: Grant Bubela, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Aiyana Gonzalez, Lodge No. 40 El Campo - Hillje.
Hobby Kits
First place: Aiyana Gonzalez, Lodge No. 40 El Campo - Hillje.
Second place: Grant Bubela, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Photography
First place: Grant Bubela, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Faith Korenek, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Needlework
First place: Faith Korenek, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Pictorial Arts
First place: Grant Bubela, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Faith Korenek, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Science and Education
First place: Grant Bubela, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Second place: Aiyana Gonzalez, Lodge No. 40 El Campo- Hillje.
Sewing
First place: Faith Korenek, Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
Royalty
Crowned as the new District 6 Queen was Faith Korenek and the Duchess was Vanessa Riha, both of Lodge No. 30 Taiton.
The State YAD competition was held in Temple on July 31 at the Frank W. Mayborn Convention Center.
