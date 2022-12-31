Natalie Louise and John Rhodes

Natalie Louise and John Rhodes

Paul and Cindy Webb, of Richmond, celebrated the wedding of their daughter, Natalie Louise Webb to John Rhodes of Houston, on Nov. 19, 2022 at the bride’s family home in Richmond.

Natalie Louise was given in marriage by her parents and brother Doug Webb and escorted down the aisle by her father. The grandparents of the bride were the late Paul and Theresa Webb. Other relatives of the bride are Brenda and Jim Lanier of Memphis, TN; Carla and Leo Lovelace of Grapevine and Lisa Webb of Austin.

