Paul and Cindy Webb, of Richmond, celebrated the wedding of their daughter, Natalie Louise Webb to John Rhodes of Houston, on Nov. 19, 2022 at the bride’s family home in Richmond.
Natalie Louise was given in marriage by her parents and brother Doug Webb and escorted down the aisle by her father. The grandparents of the bride were the late Paul and Theresa Webb. Other relatives of the bride are Brenda and Jim Lanier of Memphis, TN; Carla and Leo Lovelace of Grapevine and Lisa Webb of Austin.
The grooms parents are Martin and Patricia Rhodes of Houston. The grandparents of the groom are the late Jack R. and Rita Rhodes; the late Charles and Virginia Johnson. Other relatives of the groom are Virginia Claire Harrison of N. Little Rock, AR; Jane Brown of Little Rock, AR; Elizabeth Auchterlonie of Fayetteville, AR, and sister-in-law Diane Rhodes of Heber Springs, AR.
Maid of honor was Kayla Gray and matron of honor was Elizabeth Spangler. Bridesmaids were Kelly Jerden, Lauren Jerden, Danielle Hope, April Dolan, Taylor Thompson, Veronica Gillenwater and Jess Ellison.
The grooms attendants included best men Jim Sudderth and John Alexander; groomsmen Rob Van Paasschen, Ben Brunnor, Scott Gadd, Bryan Holliday, Monte Mabry, Dave Moore and Harrison Reid.
A rehearsal dinner was held at B&B Butchers in Houston, hosted by Marty and Patricia Rhodes.
The bride graduated Foster High School in 2008 and attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 2012 with a degree in sports management. Natalie achieved her masters degree in education at the University of Missouri, graduating in 2014. She is now employed at Spring Branch ISD in Houston.
The groom graduated from Little Rock Catholic High School for boys in 2006, attended Southern Methodist University and graduated in 2010 with a degree in Economics, with a minor in History.
John is employed at AON in Houston.
The newlyweds will honeymoon in Italy in June of 2023 and reside in Houston when they return.
